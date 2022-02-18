Moriarty to Help Ease Eberhardt’s Transition as Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President

Interim Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President George Moriarty will stay onboard to ease the transition as Alexandria Eberhardt takes the helm of the business organization next month.

Speaking before the Haverhill City Council Tuesday, Moriarty outlined the Chamber’s plans to sharpen its focus on economic development, particularly targeting those who have not been part of that process in the past.

“That’s reaching out to the neighborhoods, reaching out to the nonprofits, reaching out to other individuals who have a say so, or should have a say so, in what’s going on in the city and what’s going on in the Chamber,” he said.

While the group will continue to help local businesses, it will also be looking at other areas of engagement, such as veterans’ services. Moriarty, who has worked with several nonprofits over the years and is a veteran, became a bit emotional when he talked about his personal involvement with local causes. He said his inspiration came from his late brother Fred, a former firefighter and member of the City Council.

Speaking at the request of Council President Timothy J. Jordan, he also took the opportunity to inform councilors of the annual business awards breakfast coming up soon.

“An awards breakfast that we have every year. It’s on March 11 at the Atkinson Country Club and there are about 20 different companies, nonprofits and individuals who will be recognized at that event and these are individuals and nonprofits and companies that have really done something special for the city of Haverhill and for the region,” Moriarty said.

He said tickets are available at haverhillchamber.com.

Eberhardt, who will be formally introduced at the breakfast, comes from Community College of Rhode Island, where she served as director of Industry Partnerships.

