Haverhill Chamber Names Eberhardt as Business Group’s Next President and CEO

Alexandria Eberhardt, who currently works with businesses in Rhode Island, was formally named Thursday as the next president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Shaw Rosen, chairperson of the Chamber’s board of directors, said Eberhardt emerged from a competitive field of more than 30 applicants to lead the Chamber during a time of great economic opportunity in Haverhill and across the region.

“Alex has all the skills and talent the Chamber sought in its president,” Rosen said. “Her entrepreneurial experience, energy and vision align with the challenges our community faces as we look forward to a post-pandemic world.” Rosen added the Chamber is sharpening its focus on economic development and needs a leader who will build and promote that agenda, especially through the lens of diversity and inclusion.

Eberhardt most recently honed her business development skills as director of Industry Partnerships at the Community College of Rhode Island, where she created successful initiatives with clients such as Bank of America, Fidelity and the Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association. She also helped small-to-medium-sized companies gain competitive advantages by partnering with the college on innovative workforce solutions.

“My goal is to listen to our local employers and community leaders to better understand their needs and collaborate to ensure that they gain value through their membership in the Chamber,” said Eberhardt during a recent Zoom call with business and community leaders in Haverhill.

“I look forward to gaining greater insight into the unique character of the city and region, and to ensure that the Chamber plays a leading role in the economic growth of Haverhill,” Eberhardt said.

She succeeds Irene Haley, who came to the Chamber a little more than a year ago. Eberhardt obtained her bachelor’s at Brown University, master’s from Syracuse University and MBA from the University of Rhode Island.

She will be formally introduced at the Chamber’s Business Awards Breakfast Friday, March 11, from 7:30-9:30, at the Atkinson Country Club.

