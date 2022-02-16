YWCA Northeastern Mass. Seeks Nominations for 39th Annual Tribute To Women by March 2

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is taking nominations for its 39th Annual Tribute to Women.

The award honors women who have made a difference in their work and community and who live or work within the Merrimack Valley, Essex County or Southern N.H. Nominations are accepted through March 2, online at ywcanema.org/tribute.

The 2022 Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon takes place Thursday, May 12, from noon-2 p.m., at Andover Country Club.

The lunch also serves to raise money for more than 26 programs in Lawrence, Haverhill, Lynn and southern N.H. sites.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...