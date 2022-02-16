Haverhill Public Schools Lottery for Pre-K Seats Ends Friday

A lottery to fill guaranteed pre-kindergarten seats at the William H. Moody School Lottery concludes this Friday, Feb. 18.

According to Haverhill public schools, community slots are tuitioned and fill every year. Those looking for seats at Moody on the River, 59 Margin St., or Moody on Main, 514 Main St., must participate in the lottery.

Children chosen from the lottery, you will be notified the week of Feb. 28 and have until March 30 to fully register to confirm placement. All required information may be submitted over the telephone. Applicants must be at least three years old by Aug. 31.

Students attend school for two and a half hours-a-day, Monday through Thursday. Morning session runs from 9-11:30 a.m. and afternoon session from 12:45-3:15 p.m.

Moody on the River may be reached by calling 978-374-3459; Moody on Main, 978-420-1901; or the Family Resource Center, 978-420-1951.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...