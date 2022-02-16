Fair Highlights Jobs at Bethany, Atria Marland Place, Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta and Other Employers

Bethany Communities, Atria Marland Place, Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta, Amazon, Dollar Tree and NRT Bus are showcasing available careers during a job fair Thursday.

MakeIT Haverhill hosts the event Thursday, Feb. 17, from 4-7 p.m., at 301 Washington St. Haverhill. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Northern Essex Community College will also be available to discuss free Certified Nursing Assistant training for eligible applicants. MakeIT Haverhill and the college partner to ensure students get the support they need to successfully complete a one-month training session.

Bethany Communities, offering senior residences, seeks a full-time, experienced line cook; per diem certified nursing assistants; and part-time custodial/maintenance personnel. Atria Marland Place, providing senior living in Andover, seeks part-time certified nursing assistants and home health aides, part- and full-time culinary and part time activities personnel in memory care on Sundays and Mondays. Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta offers roles in production, warehouse, maintenance, front office, sales and more. Amazon Workforce Staffing seeks full-time warehouse associates for its operation at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill.

In addition, Dollar Tree has positions for part-time sales floor associates, part- and full-time assistant managers and full-time store managers. Positions are in Haverhill and surrounding communities. NRT Bus seeks school bus monitors and school bus and 7D Van Drivers.

Masks are required and Covid-19 vaccines are expected at this event.

