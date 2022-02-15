MakeIT Haverhill Offers Live and Virtual ‘Community Dialogue’ on Downtown Plans Tonight

Haverhill residents have another opportunity tonight to weigh the pros and cons of the proposed $160 million downtown Haverhill project that would redevelop four acres and demolish a Merrimack Street parking garage.

MakeIT Haverhill is hosting, what it calls, “a community dialogue on the proposed development of Merrimack Street” tonight, from 6-7 p.m., at its 301 Washington St., Haverhill, headquarters. There is also optional online viewing.

Representatives from Lupoli Companies will be on hand to present and discuss their proposal to build a new 640-space parking garage, 370-420 rental apartments and up to 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

The developer has offered $1 million to the city for the land and has estimated annual property tax payments of $1.75 million. The project could expand eastward and southward if Pentucket Bank and its adjacent property and a vacant lot across Merrimack Street are absorbed. The empty lot was the proposed home of market rate apartments as part of Harbor Place, phase two.

The optional Zoom meeting takes place by clicking here and entering the passcode of 460106.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...