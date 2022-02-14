United Way Receives Grant to Support After School Programs in Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley will work with Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, among other economically disadvantaged communities, to provide support to after school and out-of-school time programs, representing an opportunity for recovery from the impacts on student learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency received a $4.5 million grant from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide ongoing support, training, technical assistance, coaching, professional development, evaluation, fiscal management and oversight to programs. The grant also helps to establish more effective partnerships between schools, early learning centers and community-based nonprofit organizations to create an effective network of high-quality learning environments to best support youth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the urgent need to invest more robustly in out-of-school time programs to ensure that youth are engaged in their learning at every age, and remain on a pathway to postsecondary success,” said local United Way President and CEO Bob Giannino. “This funding will help us bridge the gaps so that school districts and OST providers are connected, thoughtfully involved and effective in supporting the social emotional development of our young people, who need these wraparound supports now more than ever.”

