Energy North Group and Haffner’s Collect and Donate 350 Toys for Tots

Customers and employees of Energy North Group and Haffner’s service stations made 350 new, unwrapped toys available to disadvantaged children during the holiday season.

The company’s Toys for Tots drive collected donations over two weeks from all Haffner’s and Energy North Group gas station, convenience store and car wash locations as part of the annual effort by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. The 350 donated toys were hand-delivered by employees and their families to the Marine Corps recruiting center in Scarborough, Maine.

“Toys for Tots is an organization that has been a focus for Energy North Group during the holidays,” said Energy North Group Executive Vice President Pat O’Connell. “Toys for Tots helps children all over the world, not just in our neighborhoods. We do what we can to make the holiday season a happy one for as many children as possible. We are beyond appreciative of all our customers and corporate family members that donate each year.”

The majority of the donated toys were brought to the Brunswick Naval Air Station, where they were made directly available to families in need. The remaining toys were taken to various locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire by the Marine Corps Reservists for families throughout the region.

