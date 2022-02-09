Moriarty Steps in as Interim President and CEO of Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

Northern Essex Community College retiree and Haverhill’s Appeals Board chairman George Moriarty is taking on the job as interim president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Moriarty, who can hardly be described as “retired” with all of his community service work, takes over from Irene Haley, who announced last October her plans to step down.

“I am honored to be filling in as the interim president and CEO. The Chamber plays a vital role in the City of Haverhill, not just for the business community, but also as a strong partner in education, civic engagement and economic development,” Moriarty told WHAV. “I look forward to working on key issues that are central to the Chamber’s mission over the next few months. And, we look forward to hiring a new president/CEO who will lead the Chamber as so many exciting new developments are helping to shape the city’s future,” he added.

A lifelong resident of the Merrimack Valley, Moriarty served as the College’s executive director of workforce development and corporate relations from 2012-2018. During that time, he was instrumental in transitioning the former ValleyWorks One-Stop Career Center (now MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center) to management by Northern Essex Community College. He also helped establish state’s newest Police Recruit Officer Training Academy at the college.

Previously, he served as director/commissioner of the state Department of Career Services, where he oversaw the state’s workforce development system, including the 33 one-stop career centers and 16 Workforce Investment Boards. Moriarty also served as executive director of The Career Place, a one-stop career center in Woburn, from 1998-2009.

He received his bachelor’s from UMass Boston and associate degree from Northern Essex Community College.

Besides leading Haverhill’s Appeals Board, Moriarty also serves on the board of directors of Ruth’s House. He has also served on the Governance Committee of the Mount Washington Alliance in Haverhill.

He is scheduled to appear live on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program Monday, Feb. 28, at 8:15 a.m.

