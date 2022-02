There will be daytime lane closings this week on the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said left lanes close between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, Feb. 7, Wednesday, Feb. 9, and Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day.

Officials said the lane closings are necessary to allow trucks in and out of the work site for concrete placement.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...