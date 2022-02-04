Haverhill’s Village Square Restaurant to Host Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking

By |

At the reopening of Village Square Restaurant were, from left, Calee Merenda from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio’s office, Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua, owner Anthony Raia and Ryan Dekeon from Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s office. (Courtesy photograph.)

To submit Business Bulletin announcements, click on image.

Village Square Restaurant in Haverhill is hosting a networking breakfast for members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Central Square, Bradford, eatery welcomes members Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at 109 S. Main St. There is parking on street and in a lot behind the restaurant.

There will be breakfast and coffee, networking opportunities and a business card drawing for door prizes. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Comments are closed.