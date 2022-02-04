Haverhill’s Village Square Restaurant to Host Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking

Village Square Restaurant in Haverhill is hosting a networking breakfast for members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Central Square, Bradford, eatery welcomes members Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 8-9:15 a.m., at 109 S. Main St. There is parking on street and in a lot behind the restaurant.

There will be breakfast and coffee, networking opportunities and a business card drawing for door prizes. Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...