Haverhill Public Library Seeks Resident Stories and Photos for Upcoming Giant Mural

Haverhill Public Library is asking for resident stories on a giant mural it is planning with artist Alexander Golob.

“The Stories We Carry” mural will be 15 by 40 feet and library staff expect it to be the library’s center of attention for years to come. Golob is a well-known public artist with murals in Haverhill and all over the country. He receives his inspiration from the people in the communities where he works and is looking for stories and photographs to be part of the project.

To jog responses, the artist asks “What does Haverhill mean to you?” and “What do you carry with you?”

Photographs and stories are due by Sunday, Feb. 20, by filling out a paper form at the library, emailing [email protected] or completing an online form.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...