Thousands in Needed Donations in Betty White’s Name ‘Stuns’ Salem, N.H., Animal Rescue League

The Salem Animal Rescue League continues to benefit from a national campaign to honor actress and animal welfare advocate Betty White.

The Betty White Challenge, designed to honor White on Jan 17 on what would have been her 100th birthday, brought more than $14,000 in donations in her name in more are still coming in.

“We are stunned by the response from our community, and are eternally grateful,” said SARL Executive Director Jinelle Hobson. “More than 400 people contributed to the SARL in Betty’s name via Facebook, our website or in person, and many of them were first-time donors to our organization.” She added, “We’re still getting donations!”

Hobson said new donations are coming at a critical time for the shelter, which continues to feel the financial fallout from the pandemic, including the current spike in costs for everything from heating oil and electricity to cleaning supplies and kitty litter.

“The donations will go a long way to helping us care for and provide a safe, clean healthy environment for all of our animals as they wait for their forever homes,” Hobson said. “Betty White would be so proud of what has been done in her name and how many innocent lives will be saved.”

The challenge started on social media shortly after White died Dec. 31 and quickly went viral internationally.

Others who wish to donate may visit Salem Animal Rescue League online at sarlnh.org/donate-now.

