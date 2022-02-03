Haverhill’s Hometown Heroes Veterans Banners Return in More Locations This Year

Banners featuring Haverhill’s Hometown Heroes will once again wave above city streets.

Based on the success of last year’s program, honoring local veterans, the Exchange Club of Haverhill is looking to repeat it again in 2022. Jennifer Matthews, one of the driving forces behind the plan, recently told city councilors last year’s program went way beyond expectations.

“An overwhelming success. We had come to the Council last year around this time. We hoped to do about 80 banners and we ended up with 103 banners honoring Haverhill’s heroes,” she said.

Matthews said the program was so popular, in fact, they had to turn people down because there were not enough poles from which to hang the banners. As a result, she said the service club wants to expand the program this year beyond the footprint of downtown Haverhill, allowing an additional 75 banners honoring those who served.

Matthews told the Council the price of the banners has increased slightly since last year and will likely cost between $225 and $250.

Councilors were supportive of the project. Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua said it treated these heroes with respect.

“They treated everyone with dignity. It gave the veterans the type of respect that they deserve. Not only were the veterans recognized, but their families were,” he said.

Councilor Michael S. McGonagle said he, along with mayoral Chief of Staff Allison Heartquist, have been looking into finding a way to illuminate some of those banners.

Members voted unanimously to support the program. Matthews said registration will likely begin in mid-February.

She said people can find out more by visiting Haverhillexchangeclub.com.

