Team Haverhill Asks the Public to Submit Ideas for ‘Possible Dreams’ Session Next Month

Team Haverhill is gearing up for “Possible Dreams 2022: Small Steps – Big Impact” next month and inviting ideas that promise positive change.

This year’s Possible Dreams is a virtual event, taking place Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Public registration begins Feb. 14.

“No idea is too big or too small to spark a discussion, build energy or become a reality. Help make Haverhill the best it can be,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “The community conversation at the event will focus on these ideas, and what small steps we can take together to make them happen for Haverhill.”

Many ideas have gained momentum at past Possible Dreams events, including the Clement Farm Disc Golf Course, Haverhill Farmers Market revitalization, Haverhill Restaurant Week, River Ruckus Festival, Cleaner and Greener Downtown Haverhill and others.

An online form to submit ideas may be found here.

