Haverhill Chamber Names Haverhill Family Health Center as Business of the Year; March 11 Ceremony

Haverhill Family Health Center, which opened in 2020, is the Greater Haverhill Chamber’s “Business of the Year.”

The Center, at 755 Main St., Haverhill, was established by Greater Lawrence Family Health and includes primary medical care, a clinic and a full-service pharmacy. It is one of nearly two dozen businesses being honored at a breakfast, Friday March 11, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., at Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson, N.H.

Haverhill Family Health Center has been instrumental in providing, first, COVID-19 testing and, then, vaccinations at fixed and mobile locations in the city.

Other major award winners are Creative Haverhill, arts and culture; MakeIT Haverhill, education; Holland Flowers, family-owned business; AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of Merrimack Valley, health; Haverhill Print Café, pioneer of the year; The Barking Dog, restaurant; Sweet Hill Farm, retail/wholesale; Merrimack Valley Eats, rookie of the year; Emmaus, service for non-profit; WHAV, technology; Leanne Eastman, women in business; Elaine Barker, volunteer of the year; and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, John E. Ratka Award.

Last year’s Business of the Month winners will also be recognized. They are January, YMCA; February, WBC Extrusion Products; March, Belle Aimee; April, Amtrak Downeaster; May, Haverhill Family Healthcare; June, Exchange Club; July, MakeIT Haverhill; August, Rivolve Coworking; September, ServPro; October, Enterprise Bank; November, Michaud Insurance; and December, Garrison Golf Center.

Admission is $50 for members and $400 for a table of 10. There is a registration link at haverhillchamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...