Methuen Police Say There is Still Time to Take the March Police Exam, But Today is Registration Deadline

Methuen Police are reminding the public that today (Feb. 1) is final day to register for March’s Civil Service examination to become a police officer.

The next Civil Service Police Officer Exam is Wednesday, March 16. Applications for local police departments and MBTA Transit Police were accepted online beginning last Nov. 23, with an initial deadline of this past Jan. 18, but are accepted with payment of a $50 late fee through today.

Those with a hardship may request a waiver of the $100 examination fee online from the Human Resources Division of the Civil Service Unit

To take the test, applicants must be at least 19 years old on the date of the test and must have a high school diploma or equivalent certificate approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education or three years of experience in the U.S. armed forces with last release or discharge under honorable conditions.

Candidates are also required to be at least 21 years of age by the date of appointment as a municipal police officer.

