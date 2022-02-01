Buttonwoods Museum Presents Lecture on Luce Family and Their Archeological Collection

Nancy Morgan Lebar is presenting a free lecture on “The Luce Family, the Haverhill Archeological Society and the Collection” at Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum.

Frederick Alanson Luce was an amateur archaeologist who, with his wife Thera, recorded artifacts from local collectors—more than 8,000 of them. Many artifacts were later donated to the Haverhill Historical Society’s Buttonwoods Museum.

The lecture takes place Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The event is in person and masks are required. Reservations are not required and light refreshments will be served.

