Carbone’s Kitchen Rededicates Itself with Expanded Dining Room, New Sunday Brunch

Carbone’s Kitchen of South Main Street, Bradford, now offers Sunday brunch.

The Central Square restaurant was rededicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. In the last few weeks, the restaurant also expanded its dining room after taking over the entirety of the space at 151 S. Main St.

Brunch is now served Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Among those joining Kristen Carbone for the ceremonial ribbon cutting were Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Gerald Schiavoni of Merrimack Valley Eats and Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...