Wildflower Montessori Preschools and Toddler Program Offer Information Sessions

Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori, invite families to learn about the micro-schools at an upcoming information session.

Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, described as “an ecosystem of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers and parents.”

There are two options to attend, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5 p.m., at Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St., and Tuesday March 8, 6 p.m., at Marigold Montessori School, 26 White St. Childcare is provided.

Registration is not required, but encouraged by emailing [email protected].

