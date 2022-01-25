Former Lawrence Mayor Sullivan Succeeds Lupoli as Merrimack Valley Chamber Chairman

Former Lawrence Mayor Michael J. Sullivan has been named the new chairman of the board of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Salvatore N. Lupoli.

Sullivan, who was first elected Lawrence mayor in 2001 and re-elected in 2005, owns and operates T.A. Sullivan Agency Insurance and Real Estate and has been a Merrimack Valley Chamber member 30 years. The Chamber’s Nominating and Executive Committees voted to elect Sullivan as chairman following Lupoli’s retirement from the board after serving nearly a decade.

In a statement, the Chamber thanked Lupoli for “strong, visionary and committed leadership,” adding “Sal served as chairman during a trying period, leading the Chamber through the worst recession since the Great Depression and then working with our members as we faced together the COVID crisis, which hopefully will abate soon.”

Sullivan most recently served as the chairman of the Chamber’s Education/Workforce Development Committee.

Chamber President and CEO Joseph J. Bevilacqua continues to serve as the organization’s day-to-day leader.

