Covanta’s Van Weelden Takes on Additional Leadership Role at Environmental Business Council

The Environmental Business Council of New England has named Covanta’s Mark Van Weelden as chair of its Solid Waste Management Committee.

EBC President and Executive Director Ann K. Gisinger said Van Weelden brings 30 years of waste management experience to this role and will lead the Committee in identifying regulatory and policy developments, innovative technologies and business development opportunities for the EBC membership.

“As a member of the EBC board of directors and a long-time member of the Committee, Mark dedicates his time and energy to developing EBC programs and events that further the mission of the Committee and of the EBC: to foster the growth and development of the solid waste management industry and the environmental industry as whole in New England. It is a pleasure to have Mark take on this leadership position for EBC and I look forward to continuing to bring together the solid waste industry under Mark’s chairmanship,” Gisinger said.

Van Weelden, who also remains a member of the organization’s board of directors, assumed his new responsibilities at the beginning of the month.

“I am pleased to chair the committee with a wide range of waste industry, regulatory and business development professionals. All are committed to providing detailed educational programing to members and guests throughout the year,” Van Weelden said

He serves as Covanta’s area asset manager for Massachusetts and Connecticut and market area manager for Connecticut.

The EBC, a nonprofit organization, was established in 1990 by environmental and energy company executives who began meeting on a regular basis to exchange ideas and share experiences.

