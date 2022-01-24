Wilmington Woman, 68, Dies When Haverhill Train Strikes Car She Was Driving Sunday

A 68-year-old Wilmington woman was killed Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by a Haverhill line train.

An investigation suggests Roberta Sausville was driving alone just before 6 p.m., eastbound on Middlesex Avenue in Wilmington, when an inbound Haverhill train struck the driver’s side of her car near the North Wilmington MBTA Station, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of Transit Police Richard Sullivan and Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond. Sausville was pronounced dead on the scene.

The chief medical examiner was contacted and accepted jurisdiction.

The investigation continues by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Wilmington Police and MBTA Transit Police.

