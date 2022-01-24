Plaistow, N.H., Deliberative Session Takes Place Feb. 5

Plaistow, N.H.’s Deliberative Session, previewing items planned for Town Meeting later in the spring, takes place Saturday, Feb. 5.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Public Works Garage, 144F Main St. All Plaistow voters are encouraged by town officials to attend.

A “Deliberative Session” gives voters a chance to discuss items, including budget, warrant articles, zoning amendments and other documents, before Town Meeting. The Board of Selectmen and the Budget Committee are typically in attendance as well as other elected town officials and town staff.

