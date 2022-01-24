Four Employers Offer Positions at Haverhill Job Fair Tuesday

Anchor Insulation, Amazon, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar and NRT Bus are discussing available positions at a job fair sponsored tomorrow by MakeIT Haverhill.

Anchor Insulation has open positions as commercial insulation installers within the Interstate 495 and Route 128 beltways. The company reimburses installers for mileage, parking and tolls. On-the-job training is available.

Amazon Workforce Staffing seeks team members at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill. To expedite the hiring process, all forms and an oral drug test may be completed while at the event. Applicants are advised to bring a mobile phone and non-expired documents, proving their identities and employment eligibility as required by federal law.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be on site to discuss open positions for store managers, sales floor associates and customer service representatives for positions in Haverhill and surrounding communities.

NRT Bus seeks school bus monitors and school bus and 7D Van Drivers.

MakeIT Haverhill describes the latest in a series of fairs as an opportunity for job seekers to “meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available from Spanish speakers.”

The job fair takes place Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 1-4 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccine availability is expected.

