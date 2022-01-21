Severino Becomes Legislative Aide for Rep. Vargas; Previously Worked in Early Education

Sasha Severino, a 2017 Haverhill High School graduate, has been named a legislative aide at the office of state Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

She previously worked for the Northeastern Chapter of the Common Start Coalition where she educated and advocated for the early education and care Common Start Bill. Severino’s position allowed her to speak with the residents of Haverhill and other north of Boston communities.

“We’re thrilled to have Sasha join our team and look forward to having a Haverhill native help us further our mission to serve our constituents. Her experience working with early education and care providers and families, coupled with her upbringing in Haverhill bring an important background to best serve and advance legislation on behalf of the people of Haverhill,” Vargas said.

After graduating from Haverhill High, Severino graduated from Boston College in 2021 where she studied political science.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...