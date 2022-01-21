Art by Three Pentucket Regional High School Seniors Featured in Exhibition; Online Reception Tonight

Art created by three Pentucket Regional High School seniors will be featured in the virtual Emerging Young Artists 2022 Juried Exhibition.

Pentucket’s artwork was submitted by Fine and Performing Arts Department Chair Marcia Nadeau. It includes “Doodle Dragon,” an illustration in marker and colored pencil by Ryan Shears of Merrimac; “Push and Pull,” an oil pastel drawing by Jessica Cooney of Groveland; and “Huckleberry,” a colored pencil drawing by Kylie MacKinnon of Groveland.

“Congratulations to Ryan, Jessica and Kylie for this outstanding accomplishment. This is a highly competitive exhibition, and they should be very proud to be chosen,” said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said.

The exhibition, which plans a virtual opening and reception tonight, Friday, Jan. 21, from 4-5 p.m., is hosted annually by the College of Visual and Performing Arts at UMass Dartmouth.

A total of 656 pieces were submitted by New England students in grades 9 through 12, and 178 were selected to be featured by juror A. Lawrence Jenkens, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Students were allowed one submission, which could include art of any medium, including drawings, paintings, photography, ceramics and more.

