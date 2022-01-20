Newburyport-Based Yankee Clipper Tours May Operate Haverhill River Boat Starting Next Summer

A Newburyport cruise operator may be docking in downtown Haverhill next summer and taking up to 44 passengers at a time on Merrimack River tours.

Capt. Paul Aziz of Yankee Clipper Tours proposes day and night tours, possibly with food and alcoholic beverages, starting next June. He is detailing his plans before the Haverhill Harbor Commission next Tuesday. Harbor Commission Chairman Sam Amari told WHAV he received the business plan and likes what he sees.

“This guy is aimed towards getting all of the proper permits. Which is important. He’s aiming this business at helping Haverhill. I think he’s going to be very cooperative with the city in any and all aspects,” he said.

Amari said the 30-foot aluminum catamaran, powered by twin outboard engines, is “just the right size” for Haverhill. He said the proposal shows Aziz plans to seek a liquor license and food permits and provide private charters, narrated tours during the day and sunset cruises at night.

Aziz told WHAV the vessel may be named for the author of a bestselling environmental science book, published in 1962. “Before she wrote “Silent Spring,” Rachel Carson was a biologist on Plum Island and she wrote much about the Refuge. The new boat will also be doing trips into the Refuge, so it may be named after her,” Aziz said.

It is not yet known exactly where the vessel will be docked, but Amari said it would be in the downtown area. He said considerations include safety, tourist parking availability and access to services. Specifically, Amari noted, Aziz requires 40 feet of open dock, access to fuel deliveries, water hook up, sewer pump out and permission to use city trash receptacles, place a gasoline-powered generator, install security cameras and signage and share the existing downtown Haverhill information booth with Plum Island Kayak. He said the maximum passenger count is up to the U.S. Coast Guard and Aziz has promised to provide the Commission information on insurance and licenses.

Amari said the vessel’s proportions may not require opening bridges over the waterway. “The beauty of that is the size is nice. It’s not going to disrupt traffic downtown,” Amari said.

The Haverhill Harbor Commission meets Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m., in Room 301, Haverhill City Hall.

