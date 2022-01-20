Democratic Candidates for Governor, Other Statewide Offices in Haverhill Sunday to Meet Public

Update: As of Thursday morning, Attorney General Maura Healey is a candidate for Massachusetts governor.

Both announced Democratic candidates for governor, Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen, and other statewide candidates are expected to be in Haverhill this Sunday when the Haverhill Democratic City Committee hosts a meet and greet open to the public.

Others who have confirmed attendance are candidates for lieutenant governor, Rep. Tami Gouveia, Sens. Adam Hinds and Eric Lesser, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and businessman Bret Bero; state auditor, Sen. Diana DiZoglio and transportation advocate Chris Dempsey; and attorney general, Quentin Palfrey.

Others invited are Attorney General Maura Healey and Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan

The Committee calls the event, which is free and open to the public, a “great opportunity for members of the City Committee, as well as activists throughout the Merrimack Valley, to meet and speak with all Democratic statewide candidates up close and in person.”

The meet and greet takes place Sunday, Jan. 23, starting at 3 p.m., at The Barking Dog Restaurant, 77 Washington St. Haverhill. Doors open at 2:30 and light refreshments and beverages will be available.

