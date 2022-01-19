Anna Jaques Hospital Seeks Public Input During Listening Sessions Jan. 27 and Feb. 10

Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment to better understand the most pressing health-related issues impacting the people living and working in the communities it serves.

The hospital is calling on the public to hear key preliminary findings, share perspectives and discuss potential solutions. Participants will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card. Listening sessions takes place Thursdays, Jan. 27, and Feb. 10, online.

All sessions are by Zoom and preregistration is required by clicking here. Anna Jaques asks those who need translators to allow 48 hours’ notice.

For more information contact Kelley Sullivan by email at [email protected] or call 978-463-1475.

