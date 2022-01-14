Regional Collaborative Provides Vaccinations for All Eligible Groups Every Monday in January

The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative is continuing a series of community COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Monday this month.

The Coalition, comprised of Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, is administering first, second and booster doses of all vaccines to all eligible age groups.

Clinics take place Mondays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31, from 5-8 p.m., at the West Newbury Town Office Building Annex, 381 Main St. Registration takes place on online here.

Doses of Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson and Johnson are available. First and second doses of the Pfizer Pediatric Vaccine — the same vaccine administered to adults but at a lower dosage — will be administered to those ages five to 11 with a signed consent form from a parent or guardian.

The Coalition notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone age five and older receive a vaccine in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise following the Omicron variant.

The agency also recommends those over age 18, who have completed a full Pfizer or Moderna regimen, receive a booster shot five months after second doses, and those who received a Johnson and Johnson dose seek a booster shot two months after initial vaccinations.

Individuals ages 12 to 17 are advised to receive a booster shot five months after completing a primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination. Additionally, immunocompromised children ages five to 11 are eligible to receive an additional Pfizer dose 28 days after their second shot.

Vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...