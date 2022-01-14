Methuen’s Eunice Zeigler Launches Bid for New Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen State Senate Seat

Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler is launching her campaign for the newly drawn Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen state senate seat.

Zeigler, who currently represents Methuen’s East District, plans to formally launch her campaign during an online event Thursday, Feb. 3. In a release today, she cited her work in finance in the Gateway cities of Haverhill and Lowell, noting she secured and managed more than $8 million in grants to support families with low income. In Haverhill, her resume lists work as financial compliance manager for the city’s Community Development Department between 2014 and 2017.

“It is now time to build on our accomplishments at the local level, and to put my skills to use in the state legislature,” Zeigler said in a statement. “I plan to address the issues of housing, education, healthcare and infrastructure in Methuen, Lawrence and Haverhill, and promise to work hard for the citizens that I serve.”

Since last November, she has worked for YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts as director of advancement. Previously, Zeigler served as compliance specialist/grant writer for the Lowell Housing Authority.

Zeigler is the daughter of Haitian immigrants who came to the United States in the late 1970s to pursue the American dream. She credited her parents, Ed and Evelyn Delice, with instilling in her “a strong sense of service and community.”

She is a UMass Lowell graduate with a bachelor’s in Political Science and master’s in Economic and Social Development of Regions.

Over the last four years on the Methuen City Council, she said, she has focused on health equity, food insecurity, human rights, affordable housing and economic development. She said her legislation made the city “more inclusive in our policy making,”, encouraged celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, made it easier to access local legislation online and supported small businesses seeking contract with the city. She also established Methuen Day, a community festival that also helped hundreds of residents sign up for COVID -19 vaccinations.

