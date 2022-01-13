Pentucket Kiwanis Seeks Donations to Late Club President ‘Phil’ Banks Memorial Fund

Pentucket Kiwanis is asking the public to assist the family of the club President Philip J. “Phil” Banks, who died unexpectedly last month after a two-week battle with COVID-19.

Banks, who was 59, leaves a large family, including a daughter and son. He was the owner of Phil’s Quality Window Cleaning, a contractor for Ceiling Pro International and employed by the City of Haverhill as a custodian at the John C. Tilton School. He was born in Haverhill, attended Haverhill public schools and was a graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, class of 1981.

Memorial donations may be made to Pentucket Kiwanis, for the benefit of the Phil Banks Memorial Fund, Pentucket Bank, P.O. Box 791, Haverhill, MA 01830.

