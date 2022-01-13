Joan Gleed, Known as Haverhill’s ‘Professional Volunteer,’ Dies at 91

Joan M. Gleed, 91, wife of the late attorney William H. Gleed, passed away Jan. 10, at Penacook Place in Haverhill.

Born in Amesbury, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. Greaney and Irene (Allard) Greaney Bowley. Raised in Amesbury, she attended Amesbury schools and was a graduate of Amesbury High School, class of 1947. While raising her family, Gleed worked as a bookkeeper for the Bailey Corporation in Amesbury and for Amble Management, a family business in real estate. She was known as a “professional volunteer,” involved in many civic projects in Haverhill. She volunteered at the Hale Hospital Aide Association, Rotary Club, Haverhill Public Library and was active in the Haverhill Women’s Club for decades. Gleed served on the board of the Haverhill Girls Club, a Girl Scout Leader, the PTA at John G. Whittier School, and was active at Haverhill Congregational Church and John Greenleaf Whittier birthplace. She also was recognized for her volunteer work by B’Nai Brith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, William H. Gleed, III of Haverhill and daughter Pamela A. Noon of S. Hampton, N.H.; grandchildren, Pamela Noon and Jim Roy, David Noon and his wife Charlotte, Laura Shute and her husband Kevin, William H. Gleed, IV, Harrison R. Gleed and Ryan M. Gleed; nine great grandchildren; siblings, Daniel Greaney and his wife Carol of Seabrook, N.H., Marilyn McDonald her husband Gerald of Warwick, R.I., William Greaney and his wife Joan of Florida, Ronald Greaney and his partner Lorraine Wilson of New Market, N,H,, Carol Briere and her husband Jerry of Florida, sister in law Faye Greaney of Manchester, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Scott J. Gleed, and siblings Thomas F. Greaney Jr., Jacqueline Robinson and Robert Greaney, and son in law Donald R. Noon.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. Burial will follow in Walnut Cemetery, Kenoza Avenue, Haverhill.

