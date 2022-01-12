Napoli’s Pizza History, Haverhill Building and Recipes Available at Auction Next Month

A storied Haverhill pizza shop and its secret recipes are available to someone who would like to continue a tradition dating back to 1945.

Napoli’s Pizza, 146 White St., is going up for auction online between Feb. 14 and 16 with bidding starting at $175,000 for the building, which includes the shop, an apartment and rooftop terrace; fixtures; and pizza know-how. Current owner Chad Comeau said the business is “cash positive,” but he is moving into a new field.

“Napoli’s is a part of history. It’s nostalgia,” said Comeau. “You take a bite, and it brings you back to your grandmother’s house, or a holiday party with family. I’m looking to pass the torch to someone who wants to own a small piece of Haverhill history and to carry on the tradition.”

Comeau began working at Napoli’s Pizza in 2008 under the ownership of Susan and Ron Laplume. In 2015, he purchased the building and business.

The 3,263-square-foot building, built in 1979, is available through SVN Masiello commercial real estate brokers.

There’s more information online at or by calling SVN The Masiello Group at 883-746-6479.

