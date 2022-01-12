Matthew J. Martin, 44, Entrepreneur, Worked at Local Banks

Matthew J. Martin, 44, of Plaistow, N.H., and formerly of Haverhill, died Jan. 6.

He formerly held a variety of roles for area banks, including vice president of retail banking at Newburyport Saving Bank and vice president, branch administration and business development, at Haverhill Bank. At the time of his death, he was employed at RTN Credit Union. He was an active member of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and recipient of the Chamber’s Emerging Leader Award. He was also the founder of the Chamber’s Next Generation of Leaders.

He was also was a successful entrepreneur. He had ambitious goals and was determined to achieve them. He dreamed of one day having complete financial freedom and worked so hard to provide security for his family. His ventures and hobbies included Epic Adventures in Real Estate, interior design and photography.

Martin is survived by his loving wife, Daryl, and daughter, Brooklyn; mother and stepfather, Bill and Debra Bowmen; brother and sister, David and Sharon Martin; aunts, Hope and Steph Resendes, and Denise Thompson and her husband Bill; and many cousins. Surviving members of Daryl’s family include his father-in-law, Roy Richardson and his wife Shirl, brother-in-law, Evan Richardson and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life takes place Sunday, Jan. 16, at Rock Church, 90 Newton Road, Plaistow, N.H., with period of visitation from 1-2 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 2.

Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill.

