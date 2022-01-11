Momentum Manufacturing, Amazon, Atria Marland Place Offer Jobs at Thursday Fair in Haverhill

Representatives of Momentum Manufacturing Group, Amazon Workforce Staffing and Atria Marland Place will be on hand Thursday to discuss available careers for local job seekers.

MakeIT Haverhill is again hosting a job fair Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4-7 p.m., at its office, 301 Washington St. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

Momentum Manufacturing Group has entry level positions at its metal manufacturing operation in Georgetown. The company offers free training and advancement opportunities.

Amazon Workforce Staffing, 25 Computer Drive, in Haverhill, also has jobs available. To speed hiring, all forms and an oral drug test may be completed while at the MakeIT Haverhill event. Applicants should bring a mobile phone and non-expired documents proving their identities and employment eligibility as required by federal law.

Atria Marland Place of Andover has positions for home health aides, certified nursing assistants, culinary waitstaff and programming assistants. To assist those interested in becoming become a certified nursing assistant, MakeIT Haverhill can connect eligible applicants to free training at Northern Essex Community College.

Representatives from Service Providers including MassHire and Haverhill’s Ride Free Program will also be at the fair.

Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccines are expected at this event.

