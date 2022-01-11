Haverhill High School Provides Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to the Public Today

Haverhill High School is doing its part to ensure first, second and booster shots of COVID-19 vaccinations are available to the public.

The school is hosting a free clinic Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the high school library, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. The public is advised to use parking lot “E” in the rear of the building and adjacent to the school library. Walk-ins are allowed, but online registration in advance is preferred. Haverhill High Principal Jason Meland tells WHAV audiences why he considers the service essential.

“We think it’s incredibly important that members of our community get vaccinated. We know the vaccines are safe and effective. They help keep our community safe, and ultimately, they help keep our kids in school. We invite all community members to come get vaccinated on Tuesday—whether it’s for a first, second or booster dose,” he said.

Vaccines to be administered include both the adult and pediatric Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Besides the high school, the John Greenleaf Whittier School also plans to offer the adult and pediatric Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 4-7 p.m., at the middle schools, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. A limited number of walk-in slots are available.

