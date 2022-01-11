DiBurro Does it Again—Donates $1 Million for Haverhill High Indoor Tennis/Pickleball Courts

Ernie DiBurro has done it again.

Haverhill’s favorite “Hillie,” already well known for donating more than $1.5 million for school projects, is now contributing $1 million more for a new indoor tennis and pickleball center on the high school campus.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident and a successful businessman and I love giving back to my high school and city,” DiBurro said Tuesday afternoon at the high school during a ceremony with Mayor James J. Fiorentini, school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, Athletic Director Tom O’Brien and Principal Jason Meland.

The building is expected to cost approximately $1 million. Fiorentini said the city would likely cover any costs above that amount.

O’Brien said the proposed new athletic building will likely be constructed near the Charles C. White Pool and high school gymnasium, but planning is in very early stages. It will include three tennis courts that can easily be converted to pickleball courts.

“We envision this being a big boost to our high school tennis program as we only have three outdoor courts,” O’Brien said. “This will also allow our student-athletes to practice and play all year long and we will also be using it for our physical education classes for tennis and pickleball.”

Fiorentini added the center will be available on a regular basis to the public.

DiBurro, a member of the Haverhill High Class of 1952 and owner of Academy Lanes bowling complex in Bradford, has made several major donations to his alma mater in recent years. In 2016, he donated $800,000 for the new clubhouse at Haverhill Stadium. He also contributed money to outfit a fitness room in the high school pool building and construction of a large iron-gated entrance to the school’s athletic fields and fencing to secure the athletic fields and for lighting around the track.

At the dedication of the stadium clubhouse in 2017, Fiorentini formally proclaimed the date as “Ernie DiBurro Day.” The clubhouse is a 5,000-square-foot building that provides rooms for training, exercise and therapy; coaches; bathrooms and showers; and a locker room for girls.

