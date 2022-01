The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services is providing COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis this Friday in Plaistow, N.H.

Free shots of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available to anyone five years old and older, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H. Those seeking the vaccination do not need to be a resident of New Hampshire or a U.S. citizen.

