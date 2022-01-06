West Newbury Open Burning Permits Available; Residents Urged to Apply Online

West Newbury residents may now apply for open burning permits.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said residents may apply online through the “Pay Bills” portal on the town’s website as well as in-person at the West Newbury Public Safety Building, 401 Main St. Though residents will be able to apply for permits, open burning season does not start until Jan. 15.

Permits are $5 online and $10 in-person. Online permits have transaction fees of 50 cents for eChecks and at least $1 for credit or debit cards. More details about the transaction fees are posted on the town’s website., 2022.

Dwyer urged residents to apply for and activate permits online to limit the amount of foot traffic in the Public Safety Building and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those who wish to apply for a permit in-person must wear a face mask or covering both inside and outside of the building and should practice social distancing.

The Commonwealth’s annual burning period spans from Jan. 15 to May 1. Residents are able to burn brush, cane, driftwood, tree pruning and other forestry with a permit granted by their fire department. Open burning is not be allowed in West Newbury during periods of extremely dry and windy conditions.

