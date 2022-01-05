Home Health VNA Promotes Finocchiaro to Clinical Director

Patricia Finocchiaro of North Andover has been promoted to clinical director of Home Health VNA, a unit of Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation.

In her new role, Finocchiaro oversees the VNA clinical teams in offices located in Lawrence and Newburyport and Bedford and North Hampton, N.H. Currently practicing as a hospice triage nurse, Finocchiaro previously held other leadership roles including director of clinical services at Home Health VNA, as well as director of operations of the former HomeCare and clinical director of the former Hallmark Health VNA. Finocchiaro said she is excited to return to the VNA, where she spent the majority of her career.

“I recently had the opportunity to work with our wonderful hospice team, and I believe that this experience will help continue to strengthen the collaboration between hospice and the VNA,” she said. “I look forward to being part of the VNA and supporting the team as we continue to strive toward meeting the vision and goals during these challenging times.”

Diane Farraher-Smith, chief clinical integration officer of Home Health Foundation, praised Finocchiaro’s strong leadership and dedicated commitment.

“Patti’s clinical expertise and passion for exemplary home care and high-quality clinical services strengthen the care we provide to our patients and families,” Farraher-Smith said. “Her vast experience working with home health, hospice and supportive services throughout her career will be critical as we continue to enhance our services while maintaining our quality, compassionate care to each patient we proudly serve.”

Finocchiaro earned a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from UMass Lowell. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salem State College.

