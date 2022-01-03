Legislature Accepts Comments on Rep. Mirra Bill to Reimburse Police College Courses

The legislature is soliciting public comments on a bill that would allow residents to be reimbursed by the state for college courses in police work.

Rep. Lenny Mirra’s proposed “Act regarding free tuition for students seeking a degree in criminal justice” is being heard by the Joint Committee on Public Service. The bill permits an individual pursuing a degree in criminal justice or a certificate in law enforcement at any college or university in the state to receive full tuition reimbursement for courses of studies.

Besides an online public hearing at 1 p.m., Monday, the public may submit written testimony by email to [email protected] through Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. Those sending in comments are advised to list the bill number, H.2734, in the subject of the email.

Those with questions or requests for assistance may email [email protected] or call 617-722-2575.

Both Northern Essex Community College and UMass Lowell’s Haverhill location offer criminal justice courses. Northern Essex offers an associate degree Criminal Justice, while Haverhill UMass classes may be applied toward a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice. The MassTransfer Pathway and other transfer agreements enable Northern Essex students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, behavioral sciences/psychology, Humanities and Social Science or a related field.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...