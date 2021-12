The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its first business networking mixer of the new year in Haverhill.

Chamber members meet next Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 5-7 p.m., at the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub, 100 Washington St., in downtown Haverhill. There will be complimentary appetizers and business card drawings for door prizes.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...