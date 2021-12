The City of Haverhill is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Fridays and Sundays during January.

First, second and booster vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, are being administered. Clinics take place Fridays, noon-7 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through the month of January, at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Pre-registration is recommended here at or by calling the Citizen Center at 978-374-2390.

