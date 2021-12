Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center has been selected as the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s December business of the month.

Garrison Golf is a 9-hole, par-3 golf course. It was designed by Manny Francis and opened in 1966. Professional staff includes Ted Murphy, PGA life member; Peter Farley, PGA life member; Kevin Murphy, PGA Class A; and Mike Gravalese, PGA apprentice.

Garrison Golf is located at 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. It is affiliated with Bradford Country Club.

