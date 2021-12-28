District Attorney’s Office Says 83-Year-old Man Was Sole Victim of Amtrak Collision in Haverhill

An 83-year-old man has been named the sole victim of an Amtrak passenger train collision Monday afternoon with a pickup truck on tracks nears Rosemont Street in Haverhill.

Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, did not name the man or confirm his community of residence, but said he was the driver of the silver truck that was on the tracks when struck around 12:45 p.m.

“The operator and sole occupant, an 83-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene,” Kimball said. She added, “The crash remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.”

Essex State Police Detective Unit, Amtrak and MBTA Police, Haverhill Police and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services Sections responded.

Witnesses reported what appeared to be a body on a stretcher being removed during the late afternoon. The accident involved a Brunswick, Maine-bound Amtrak train and a truck on the tracks near Rosemont Street.

Haverhill Fire, Police and PrideStar/Trinity EMS responded at around 12:45 to a report of a truck struck by a train. Emergency calls arrived via 9-1-1 and the train dispatcher. There was also a report of an injury sustained by one of the estimated 80 passengers in two derailed cars on the Amtrak 683 run.

An Amtrak spokesperson said, “A vehicle was obstructing the tracks north of Haverhill.” Amtrak Public Relations Manager Beth K. Toll said “This incident is a critical reminder to the public about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to communicate the dangers of being inattentive at rail grade crossings and along the railroad right-of-way. Each year, approximately 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossings and trespassing incidents nationwide.”

Niorka Mendez, spokesperson for the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority told WHAV the bus company is “providing transportation for train passengers, taking them away from the scene and harm’s way.” The buses picked up passengers in the parking lot of Pella Windows, 45 Fondi Road.

Rosemont Street reopened to through traffic at about 5:30 p.m.

