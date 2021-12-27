Regional Collaborative Brings COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Mondays to West Newbury

The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative is sponsoring three Monday community COVID-19 vaccination clinics with first, second and booster doses available.

A series of Monday evening clinics administers all vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson and Johnson/Janssen—to all eligible ages. The first clinic takes place today Monday, from 5-8:30 p.m., at West Newbury Town Office Building Annex, 381 Main St., West Newbury. Clinics continue Mondays Jan. 3 and 10.

First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric Vaccine—the same vaccine administered to adults but at a lower dosage—will be given to those ages five to 11 with a signed consent form from a parent or guardian.

Appointments may be made here.

The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative comprises Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.

Vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance in accordance with current Massachusetts guidelines regarding clinics.

