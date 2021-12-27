Haverhill Exhausts Free Home COVID-19 Tests, But Plans Rollout of Drive-Up Testing Next Week

The City of Haverhill has largely exhausted its supply of free home COVID-19 tests, but is organizing drive-up testing beginning next week in recognition of the rising number of virus cases.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said COVID testing will be provided by a medical service Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 6, from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the public parking lot at Winter and Locke streets, behind Butch’s Uptown restaurant.

Additional details are expected later this week.

The mayor’s said it exhausted its supply of 500 home test kits in about 50 minutes. But the city distributed a total of more than 30,000 tests from the Citizen’s Center and community partners such as the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, other nonprofits and senior housing developments.

