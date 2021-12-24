Haverhill Offers Free Downtown Parking Through Saturday, Plans Added Trash Pickups Next Week

The City of Haverhill is playing Santa, sort of.

There are no toys, but free downtown Haverhill parking began Thursday and remains in effect through Christmas, Saturday. Further, residents with curbside collection may put out an extra bag or barrel next week.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said parking is free on all public downtown streets and lots. He added there is also free parking in the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority Garage on Granite Street every Friday and Saturday, from 5-10 p.m., through at least next spring.

The mayor said Capital Waste will collect up to one extra trash bag or barrel on the curb during regular trash collection, Monday through Friday, next week.

